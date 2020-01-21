Nine people accused of driving while intoxicated in Kerr County were slated to be in court today.
They include:
•Crystal Lynn Zick
•Robert Kenneth Zabroky
•Michele Franco Keller
•Leslie Leann McCartney
•Richard James Johnston
•Matthew Ryan Hawkins — he’s accused of two DWIs and he has a previous DWI conviction
•David Thomas Franke — with one previous DWI conviction
•Earnest Martinez Garza — with one previous DWI conviction
•Toni Marie Contreras
Woman jailed on DWI accusation
A 32-year-old Kerrville woman was arrested Monday by a state trooper on accusations of driving while intoxicated, county records indicate.
Brittany Nicole Albarado was released from jail today on a $1,000 bond.
