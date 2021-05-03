Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel, 60, Monday afternoon announced he is retiring, effective June 1. McDaniel has been in city management for 35 years for seven Texas cities with populations from 8,000 to 1.3 million.
McDaniel had been hired by unanimous vote of the Kerrville city council as the new city manager in March 2017. This followed an extensive selection process spanning the course of six months after the resignation of former city manager Todd Parton in October 2016.
