The public is invited to attend an informational meeting to discuss the Global Methodist Church, presented by the Rev. Leah Hidde-Gregory, who currently serves as the chair of the Transitional Leadership team of the GMC. The meeting will be from 12:30 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14, in the fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Dr. in Kerrville.
The GMC launched May 1 of this year, according to the GMC website,www.globalmethodist.org, so that local churches, annual conferences and central conferences wanting to join GMC could do so as soon as possible. For the next 12-18 months, the GMC will be a church in transition, as it prepares for its convening general conference.
