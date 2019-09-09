Humid weather conditions are in the forecast across the Hill Country for the remainder of the work week. Temperatures will be a touch cooler, but the tradeoff will be higher humidity.
The good news is that we could see a few showers and storms across the region the next few days.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected today. A chance of showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast. Storms will be spotty in nature, but capable of brief heavy downpours. Highs top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph, except gusty near any storms that pop up.
Skies become mostly cloudy tonight. Lows remain in the lower to middle 70s with high humidity in the forecast. Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible across the area with locally heavy downpours possible.
Mostly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the day. High temperatures climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible near any storms that develop.
Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast Wednesday night. Low temperatures drop to near 70 degrees. A few showers and storms remain possible.
A little more sunshine is possible Thursday, but a chance of showers and storms will continue. Highs warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s with high humidity in the forecast.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
