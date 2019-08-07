Kerr County law enforcement was kept busy over the weekend with six arrests of people suspected of driving under the influence.
According to booking records, the Kerrville Police Department officers arrested four people on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, while the Kerr County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests.
On Saturday night, Kerrville police arrested Kerrville resident Tommy Lee Morris, who was suspected of having a blood alcohol content of .15, well over the legal limit of .08. KPD also arrested Kerrville residents Tony Montoya and David Pillatzke during their busy Saturday night of patrolling.
The Kerr County Sheriff arrested a woman on Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence for a second time while on bond, and bail jumping and failure to appear in court. Yvonne Martinez, a resident of San Antonio, was take into custody and released on a $7,500 bail stemming from charges dating back to 2017.
On Friday night, sheriff’s deputies arrested Ingram resident Jacob Watkins on suspicion of DWI. If convicted, it would be his third DWI conviction. Watkins was booked into the Kerr County jail and released on a $10,000 bond.
Also on Friday, KPD arrested Clarence Wallace, of Kerrville, who was arrested for the third time on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was released on a $5,000 bond on Saturday.
