Sophomore teams up with classmate for ag mechanic project

Matthew Wells built with his friend Nathaniel (not pictured) a smoker pit for competition in the Kerr County Livestock Show. The pair will compete in ag mechanics Saturday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
Matthew Wells, an Ingram Future Farmers of America student and a sophomore at Ingram Tom Moore High School, has been a member of FFA for three years. He was disappointed they didn’t have any of their usual gatherings or meets this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, he served on competitive teams for agronomy, but this year he decided to take on his first project for the Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show.
He will show an agriculture mechanic project, a smoker pit that he has built with his friend, Nathaniel, by putting two doors in the middle of a fiber box. They worked on it together every morning at school. Nathaniel also worked on it during sixth period, and Matthew picked up in seventh period where Nathaniel left off.
