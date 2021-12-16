A ceremony will be held Saturday morning at the Kerrville National Cemetery in memory of the hundreds of military veterans buried there.
Cadets from the Kerrville Civil Air Patrol will join veterans in laying symbolic wreaths for each of the services, including the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines and Space Force. Wreaths also will be laid for those whose last known status was prisoner of war or missing in action.
