A stolen vehicle crashed in a gas station parking lot, two people were flown to a hospital and police detained three people — including a runaway — Monday afternoon, according to authorities.
Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department spokesman, said the incident began about 1:23 p.m. when a fast food restaurant in the 1100 block of Sidney Baker Street called police to report five young people had "created a disturbance" there before heading northbound on Sidney Baker Street in a black Dodge Charger. About six minutes later, about 1:19 p.m., an officer driving a marked police vehicle saw the Charge traveling on Loop 534 at high speed in the opposite direction, Lamb said in an email.
"The officer began to turn around to initiate an investigative stop and the driver of the Charger immediately accelerated away at a high rate of speed as the officer turned around," said Lamb in the email. "The driver of the Charger then wrecked in the parking lot of a convenience store at the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and Loop 534."
According to Lamb, four of the Charger's occupants fled toward Riverside Drive and Kerrville Schreiner park, while a 20-year-old Kerrville woman was injured in the crash and sayed on scene. Kerrville officers and Kerr County sheriff's deputies searched the area, he said, and found a 20-year-old man and a male 17-year-old.
"The 20 year old male, who was later determined to be the driver of the car, was found to be suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen," Lamb said in the email. "The subject told officers that the stab wound had occurred a week ago during a fight in San Antonio, and the injury was aggravated during the car wreck."
The 17-year-old, who had a San Antonio address, possessed marijuana, Lamb said, and was jailed on accusations of two misdemeanors: possesion of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and evading arrest or detention. Because the Charger was reported stolen out of Spring, near Houston, the 20-year-old identified as the driver faces felony charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest with a vehicle.
"Over the next hour, the last two subjects, both 16-year-old males, were located in the area of Loop 534 and Riverside Drive," Lamb said in the email.
The two 16 year-olds, one of whom was found to be a runaway out of Houston, were taken into custody of the Juvenile Probation Office and both face misdemeanor charges of evading arrest or detention, Lamb said. One of the teens is a San Antonio resident, he said. The 17-year-old was not detained in this fashion because, under Texas law, he is an adult.
The 20-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to Peterson Regional Medical Center and then flown by helicopter to a hospital in San Antonio, and her condition is unknown at this time, Lamb said. She has not been accused of any crimes at this time. The 20 year old driver was flown by helicopter to a hospital in San Antonio and his condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story and more information will be released when available.
