Prosecutors will be considering whether to charge a man with felony drug possession as police await the results of a lab test.
About 8:38 p.m. Friday, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1000 block of Sidney Baker Street. Upon making contact with the driver, Nathanial Craig, and the passenger, Jovon Smith, an odor of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle, according to an email from Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department spokesman.
"A probable cause search of the car was conducted and marijuana was found," Lamb's email says. "Additionally, Nathanial was found to be in possession of vape cartridges suspected of containing THC. Smith was arrested for possession of marijuana and Craig was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant. The vape cartridge is being tested to determine if it contains THC and if it does, Craig could be charged with PCS PG2."
Craig had an active warrant for a speeding charge. Besides the speeding charge, he doesn't appear to have prior criminal charges in Kerr County.
Smith has been jailed 11 times since 2010, according to jail records, on charges including misdemeanor marijuana possession, misdemeanor assault by contact or threat, consuming alcohol as a minor, bail jumping and failure to appear in court, evidence tampering, misdemeanor theft, evading arrest or detention, driving without a valid license, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, violating probation, and having an active warrant out of Missouri City on a felony charge of burglary of a habitation.
Craig was released from jail Saturday on a personal recognizance bond, according to jail records. Smith was released on Saturday after posting a $1,000 bond.
