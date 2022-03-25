The city of Kerrville Finance Department includes, from left, Jacob Bogusch, Trina Rodriguez, Cody Scott, Julie Beherens, Kristin Akers, Randi Van Winkle and Sureena Cripps. The Finance Department has won the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the last 37 years for excellence in preparing the annual budget for the city.
The Kerrville Finance Department has been awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award, which is the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting. The award reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting, according to a Thursday press release from the city.
