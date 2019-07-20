Volunteers from Kerrville Morning Rotary have been busy demonstrating support for local veterans by recently sprucing up the Hill Country Veterans Center landscape.
The Veterans Center once was a National Guard armory and was turned over to the veteran’s group in 2013. Today, the center houses a variety of veteran’s service offices, a military museum featuring uniforms from several eras, a food pantry for veterans and a large meeting hall that’s used for special events.
“They did a fantastic job,” said Alan Hill, the Veterans Center building manager. “It’s very much appreciated. It makes the place look really nice.”
Morning Rotarians adopted the Hill Country Veterans Center as a service project three years ago under the leadership of Wavery Jones. Under her presidency, Morning Rotary volunteers painted the center initiated new landscaping and added new signage.
The following year, under Lew McCoy’s presidency, additional maintenance was performed, and a new air conditioner was installed.
This year, Rotarians continued with landscape maintenance.
“It’s an honor to serve our veterans, who have sacrificed so much for all of us,” said immediate past president Laura Bechtel.
According to a press release, Rotarians are “people of action and exemplify the motto, ‘service above self.’ Rotary is where neighbors, friends and problem-solvers share ideas, join leaders and take action to create lasting change.”
For more information about Kerrville Morning Rotary, visit www.kerrvillemorningrotary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.