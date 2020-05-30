As the storm gathered over the Greenwood Forest neighborhood just before 8 p.m. May 27, a bolt of lightning struck Eric Henderson in his front yard.
He was hit square in the chest and the electricity traveled out his right foot, his wife, Kati Henderson, said. She wasn’t outside, but recalls being inside when there was a “huge flash,” a thunderclap, and then the sound of one of her daughters screaming. She went outside, saw Eric lying unconscious on the lawn, then went to her neighbors, the Martins, for help.
Montana Martin said he was at home feeding his infant when the lightning struck — there was bang and, simultaneously, “a huge flash outside.”
“It was shockingly loud — made me jump, even as an adult,” Martin said.
Martin said Kati came through their door screaming for help, and then they rushed outside while his wife called 911.
Montana did chest compressions on Eric while Kati performed mouth-to-mouth, and another neighbor, Scott Ince, held an umbrella over them. Only a few minutes had passed from the time Jenny called 911 to the time it began raining and hailing, they said.
The lightning struck before the storm did, Kati said.
“It was not dark at all outside,” Kati said. “It wasn't raining, nothing was there, and then the lightning hit."
Out of sight, Jenny, Montana’s wife, watched over the Hendersons’ two young children, and his eldest daughter watched over her younger siblings — they wanted to shield the children from what was happening.
They weren’t able to coax a pulse out of Eric, but after keeping some blood and oxygen flowing to his brain for the next few minutes, Ingram Police Officer Emilio Ledesma arrived, and they moved Eric inside his garage. Defibrillators were retrieved from the officer’s car and Kati said she paused her chest compressions while the officer applied the devices.
“The officer said, ‘Give him two breaths,’ and then he had a pulse,” Kati said.
Medics arrived soon afterward and she rode in the front of the ambulance to the hospital. With the storm in high gear, it was a perilous ride; they could barely see in front of them, Kati said.
“I was frantic,” Kati said. “We had to go really slow.”
Because the weather precluded travel by helicopter, they had to wait three hours before they could secure an ambulance for a ride to BAMC in San Antonio, she said.
Kati said she’s very grateful to Ledesma and her neighbors.
“They saved his life,” she said.
The couple has been together since junior high -- 14 years, and they’ve been married for seven. They have a three-month-old boy and a three-year-old girl.
“I didn’t think I was going to see him again, so I’m very happy,” Kati said.
As of late afternoon May 29, Eric had been discharged from the hospital, but the couple was still staying in San Antonio as a precaution, in case he had to go back.
“He’s just really weak and sore,” Kati said.
She said her husband doesn’t recall being struck by lightning. He remembers bathing their children inside, then waking up in the hospital, she said.
Montana also had good things to say about the first responders.
“The officer and EMT guys were very professional and did their jobs and did everything perfect to a T,” Montana said.
After Eric was first taken away in the ambulance and all was uncertain, lots of people began praying for him.
“I would like to ask all my family and friends to say a prayer for my neighbor across the street Eric Henderson he was hit by lightning right as the storm hit Ingram,” states a May 27 Facebook post by Scott Ince.
Ince, in the post, praised Ledesma’s efforts to save Eric’s life and said the officer “had him breathing and with a pulse when they loaded him in the ambulance.”
Almost 100 people offered prayers under the post. Posting on The Times’s Facebook page, residents offered thanks to Ledesma and everyone involved in saving Eric’s life, and prayers for his recovery.
In a May 28 press release, the police department noted all officers are trained annually in CPR and each patrol car has defibrillators.
“The Ingram Police Department will be awarding Officer Emilio Ledesma with the department's lifesaving award for his actions on May 27, 2020 which resulted in the saving of a human life,” the release states.
