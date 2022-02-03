UPDATE, 8:07 P.M.: Traffic is at a standstill in both directions on the interstate, according to a statement from the Kerrville Police Department. "The interstate is not drivable and should be avoided," reads the statement. The roadways all over town are rapidly getting worse, according to KPD. "We continue to urge people in the strongest terms to stay home," reads the statement. "The majority of streets in town are very slick. Unless it is a medical or other type of legitimate emergency, please do not endanger yourself and first responders by driving. If you do drive, be prepared to sustain yourself if you become stuck or stranded and first responders are not able to reach you."
UPDATE 7:06 P.M.: Another jackknifed truck reported on Interstate 10: "We’ve got an 18-wheeler jackknifed at the 498 and there is nothing moving westbound from here," a peace officer reported on the emergency radio channel.
