Several hundred people gathered at Arcadia Live on Thursday evening for the Salvation Army’s Circle of Service concert fundraiser. Along with the entertainment, more than 20 items were up for a silent auction to raise funds for the Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Clubs.

Leading off the concert was West Coast comedian Dustin Nickerson, who has performed on multiple cable comedy shows and has regular performances on Sirius Radio XM. His clean, family-based humor, drawn from his 18-year marriage and from being a parent, struck a note with the audience.

