Comedian Dustin Nickerson entertains the crowd with humor based on his 18-year marriage and being a parent during Thursday’s Circle of Service event at Arcadia Live. The concert is one of the primary fundraisers for the Salvation Army, and funds from the event were earmarked for the Boys and Girls Club.
Bob Kee, advisory board chairman for the Salvation Army of Kerrville, addresses the crowd and introduces the entertainment for the evening at Arcadia Live on Thursday.
Roger Mathews
Roger Mathews
Christian performer Mike Weaver headlines the Salvation Army Circle of Service event Thursday at Arcadia Live. He and his band performed for a crowd of more than 200 people at the annual fundraiser.
Several hundred people gathered at Arcadia Live on Thursday evening for the Salvation Army’s Circle of Service concert fundraiser. Along with the entertainment, more than 20 items were up for a silent auction to raise funds for the Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Clubs.
Leading off the concert was West Coast comedian Dustin Nickerson, who has performed on multiple cable comedy shows and has regular performances on Sirius Radio XM. His clean, family-based humor, drawn from his 18-year marriage and from being a parent, struck a note with the audience.
