Police jailed a 17-year-old Kerrville teen today on suspicion of committing a Wednesday home invasion on Florence Street, and they are seeking to identify an accomplice.
The teen, Robert Earl Jacks IV, was in the county jail as of 4:18 p.m. on suspicion of burglary of a habitation, a second degree felony punishable by as many as 20 years in prison under state law.
Jacks was arrested this morning on a warrant issued following an investigation that began at 6:08 p.m. Wednesday. At that time, officers with the Kerrville Police Department responded to a house in the 600 block of Florence Street to meet with a man, who told them that two males, one of whom was armed with a knife, broke into his house and stole several items before fleeing.
Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KDP spokesman, said in an email that the man told police he was lying on his bed in his bedroom when he heard a loud noise and went to investigate. The man told police he heard several more loud noises and he went to the back door of his house, where he saw an unidentified, knife-wielding male at the back door with a bandana over his face, as well as a male he “recognized Jacks through past association,” Lamb said.
The occupant of the house told officers he ran to the bedroom, stood in front of his bedroom door and held it closed as he called police. Jacks and the other male broke down the back door, entered the home and then broke down the bedroom door and made entry, Lamb said.
“The victim said the unknown male was holding a knife and that male advanced towards him with the knife,” Lamb said. “The victim said he felt threatened and feared his safety. The victim said the unknown male then grabbed his PlayStation 4, his Sony sound bar, and several video games from his dresser. The two males then ran out of his bedroom, and left through the back door.”
Officers began checking the area for the suspects and found several of the reported stolen items several blocks away, in the 500 and 600 blocks of Junction Highway behind a building, Lamb said. Officers obtained an arrest warrant and jailed Jacks about 9:30 a.m. today.
“The second suspect has not been positively identified at this time,” Lamb said.
