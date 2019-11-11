A strong arctic cold front blasts through the area during the day Monday.
This frontal boundary will bring blustery conditions across the area after noon.Showers and thunderstorms may accompany the strong cold front.
We start off with cloudy skies and mild conditions Monday morning. Highs range from 65 to 70 degrees ahead of the front, but will likely fall into the 50s and 40s during the afternoon hours.
Dress the kiddos appropriately as warm conditions give way to much colder weather by the time school lets out.
Behind the front, winds become north and will gust up to 35 mph throughout the afternoon hours. Light to moderate showers may continue behind the initial cold front.
After sunset, we rapidly drop into the 30s and end up with overnight lows in the middle to upper 20s potentially.
Models show a risk for freezing rain or sleet during the overnight hours Monday night through Tuesday morning. Although patchy and light in nature, there could be a few icy spots on area roads Tuesday morning.
I anticipate a very cold Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies early on. Skies may become partly cloudy as the day progresses. Highs will range from 40 to 45 degrees, but I would not be surprised to find us in the 30s all day long if skies remain cloudy. North winds remain gusty during the morning becoming light during the afternoon hours.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.