UPDATE, 12:37 P.M. MAY 28: The incident below happened about 8 p.m. in the Greenwood Forest neighborhood.
An Ingram police officer saved the life of a man who may have been struck by lightning during last night's severe storm.
Officer Emilio Ledesma, who was the first on scene in the area of a lightning strike, began CPR on a man who had severe burns, had stopped breathing and had no pulse, said Ingram Police Chief Byron Griffin in an email.
By the time medics took the injured man to Peterson Regional Medical Center, he had a pulse, heartbeat and was breathing, Griffin said.
"Now, mind you, all of this was done in the middle of a hail storm and high winds," Griffin said.
As of Thursday morning, the man was in a San Antonio hospital burn unit. The latest reports were that he was in stable condition, Griffin indicated.
