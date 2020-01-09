A 33-year-old Kerrville woman was released from jail today following accusations she stabbed a friend following a drunken argument.
Kerrville police executed an arrest warrant and jailed Mary Nicole Ozuna this week following an investigation that began about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 4, when officers were dispatched to the emergency room at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
There, a 25-year-old woman with a stab wound to her left shoulder told police that she and Ozuna are friends who had gotten into an argument at a bar in San Antonio that evening, KPD spokesman Jonathan Jamb said.
“The victim said that she struck Ozuna during the argument, because she, Ozuna, was intoxicated and not being reasonable,” Lamb said in an email. “The two women separated at the location and returned to Kerrville in different vehicles.”
The woman with the knife wound reportedly told police that upon her return to Kerrville, she was in the 2900 block of Hunt Street when Ozuna arrived and they began arguing again. It was alleged that at some point, Ozuna stabbed the other woman with a large kitchen-style knife.
“The victim said she then left the location, and contacted her father, who escorted her to the hospital,” Lamb said.
The stab wound wasn’t life threatening, and the woman was treated and released from the hospital, Lamb said. He said officers interviewed Ozuna and witnesses. A judge then issued an arrest warrant on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Ozuna was released on bonds totaling $101,000, according to jail records. She had a pending misdemeanor charge of driving with an invalid license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.