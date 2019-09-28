Schreiner University’s Chautauqua Speaker Series, sponsored by the Center for Teaching and Learning, will get underway Oct. 1, with the first of three presentations.
Adolfo Mora, Schreiner’s assistant professor of communication, will present “Invisible Disabilities: Fiction, Reality and Self-Reflection” at 4 p.m. in the Scarle-Phillips room inside Schreiner University’s Logan Library.
This academic year, our Chautauqua theme is “Civility and Compassion.” All Chautauqua lectures are free and open to the public. Free parking is also provided.
Mora, the producer and director of the short film “Open Your Eyes,” challenges how we see disability and how “invisible” disabilities are often ignored in the conversation. The film has played in state, national, and international film festivals and won awards during its run.
Among its accolades are the Picture This International Film Festival (Canada, 2012), Rio Grande Arts Film Festival (Laredo, TX: 2015) and the Focus Film Festival (Chico, CA: 2012).
After viewing the short film, Mora will lead a discussion on how 11-year-old Ponchin comes to terms with the meaning of disability. The film embraces the theme of civility and compassion as Ponchin learns to accept those around him, particularly his “handicapable” brother, through self-reflection about his misconceptions.
“Chautauqua” was a cultural and social movement that started in upstate New York in the 1870s and flourished until the 1920s. During this time, hundreds of touring chautauquas presented lectures, dance, drama and other forms of “cultural enrichment.” Schreiner University continues the tradition through faculty-led lectures on topics of interest.
For more information on Schreiner University’s Chautauqua Speaker Series, contact Karen Sides at kjsides@schreiner.edu or 830-955-5701.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.