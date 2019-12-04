A Kerrville woman received her 20th arrest in Kerr County on Tuesday, this time on suspicion of felony drug dealing.
Halley Anne Mills, 33, was arrested on a warrant issued due to an indictment on the charge of manufacturing or delivering 1-4 grams of a penalty 1 controlled substance, which could be heroin, cocaine or methamphetamine. The indictment wasn’t immediately available due to the recency of her arrest.
She was in jail on Tuesday on a $25,000 bond.
Mills has been in and out of jail and prison since 2006, according to county records.
Her latest stint in prison began in November 2015, when Mills received concurrent prison sentences totaling nine years for possessing less than 1 gram of methamphetamine and forging a $460 check, thereby defrauding an elderly person. The offense was enhanced due to the victim’s age. She also was convicted of two misdemeanor thefts about the same time. It wasn’t immediately clear when she was released on parole.
Her criminal history in Kerr County began in 2007, when Mills was convicted of misdemeanors: driving without a valid license, bail jumping and stealing more than $500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.