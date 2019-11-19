The city of Kerrville will finish the year with another strong economic performance based off healthy sales and property tax revenue.
During last week’s Kerrville City Council meeting, Chief Financial Officer Amy Dozier told the council that the city was operating in positive territory, with a surplus of about $2,000 during the 2019 fiscal year. It was another sign of the city’s strong economic growth over the last few years, including an uptick in sales tax growth.
Since bottoming out in 2010, sales tax revenue has climbed 37% percent from $4.5 million in 2010 to $7.29 million the city is expected to take in 2019. The city has also seen a steady increase in hotel occupancy taxes to a record $1.44 million. Like the sales tax numbers, the hotel occupancy tax has grown steadily since 2011 — about 41%.
At the same time, the city also saw continued growth in the housing market, which has proven to be a blessing and a curse for city officials, who want to combat the rising cost of housing in the city.
Dozier said that the city saw average and median home prices rise year over year by more than 4%, and that more than 500 homes were sold in 2019. The lack of affordable housing also moved the city council to take action in another direction by inviting bids for workforce housing on city-owned property near Tivy High School.
“The city invites sealed proposals from experienced and well-qualified development team(s) who have the capacity and expertise for mixed-use development that includes a predominant residential component to provide workforce housing,” a city press release said. “For purposes of this Request for Competitive Sealed Proposals (RFP), workforce housing is defined as housing for individuals and families that earn 80 percent to 120 percent of the area median income for Kerr County, which is approximately $57,700 per Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) 2019 Project Income and Rent Tool worksheet. “
Kerrville is looking to attract a developer for 34 acres that will include housing types, for sale or rental, such as multifamily (i.e. apartments, townhomes, condominiums), attached single-family (i.e. duplexes, row houses), and detached single-family (i.e. one-story, two-story, patio homes) with a preference for workforce housing that may include market rate housing or mixed-income housing.
Those looking to make proposals can attend a pre-proposal conference at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the Kerrville City Hall, 701 Main St. Bids will be accepted through 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
In other economic news, the city-owned Scott Schreiner Golf Course continued to see a decrease in operating revenue — greens fees, cart rentals and other income — marking the fifth consecutive year the course has seen lower-than-expected revenues. The city transferred in $80,000 into the golf course operating fund, but the course still lost money in 2019. It was the second consecutive year the course was given an infusion of cash.
