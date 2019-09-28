Every artist has a stage in their career where they want to try something new, and maybe in a radical way to mix things up.
In a sense, that’s underlying tonight’s exhibition of works by painter Kristin La Rue and photographer Jason Whitehead. The two will host the Point B Exhibition at 6 p.m. at Kerrville’s Pint and Plow.
“This show is the first time that I’ve had a completely white slate,” La Rue said. “All brand new paintings. I grew up body surfing, and when you get to that part of the wave, catch that wave, it’s a coast. So, when I go to the studio, and I pick it up, I’m being carried by the wave.”
For La Rue, that meant a shift from landscape paintings to a more abstract form of painting, but in her work, it’s easy to find those landscape vignettes even in the most abstract pieces.
It’s this sort of shift in styles that brought La Rue and Whitehead together for the show.
With the advent of digital cameras, coupled with the explosion in smart phone use, it’s hard not to argue that more pictures are being taken than ever before. For Whitehead, however, he’s still shooting the old-fashioned way — on film.
“When your film cameras don’t have any meters on them, just knobs and buttons, you try your best to get it right,” Whitehead said of working with film cameras without the benefit of built-in light meters. “When I got a film camera, it made me realize why I love photography in the first place, because it’s one shot.”
Whitehead lives in Fredericksburg, but he’s been immediately impressed with the artistic sensibilities here in Kerrville.
“I’ve been falling in love with the people, the art and the amazing community aspect of this town,” said Whitehead, adding that his 15-year-old son is heavily involved in the Big Seed art festival, which was founded by Pint and Plow owner Jeremy Walther.
Whitehead’s work will showcase some familiar scenes from all around western Texas. It’s some of the routine images that, perhaps, that are the most powerful.
While La Rue grew up on the beaches of California, she eventually found herself back in the state where she was born — Texas. There are influences of both places in her work, which often features water themes along with trees.
“I just started painting abstracts last year, but everything I’ve ever painted is still in it,” La Rue said. “It’s got landscapes. It’s got water. It’s got space. It’s got light and dark. So, I really use symbols to express our life here. There’s always darkness, there’s always water. There’s always some perfect little landscape.”
The show also will feature the musical works of Kerrville musician Brent Ryan, who will debut his new album at the show. Ryan was brought into the show thanks to the management of Pint and Plow, who thought the trio would be a good fit.
“It’s a happy accident,” said Ryan, who is an Americana musician. “With the five songs that are on this (album), I was open to something natural to myself without really chasing a sound.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.