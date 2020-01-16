Christopher Tolkien died Wednesday night in France at the age of 95.
Tolkien curated much of the work of his father, J.R.R. Tolkien, who wrote "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings," among other works. Christopher Tolkien, literary editor for the Tolkien Estate, also edited and published "The Silmarillion," a history of Arda and Middle Earth based on the writings of his father. He also edited many other works based on his father's writings.
"All of us in the Tolkien Society will share in the sadness at the news of Christopher Tolkien’s death, and we send our condolences to Baillie, Simon, Adam, Rachel and the whole Tolkien family at this difficult time," said Tolkien Society Chair Shaun Gunnerthe in a statement released today. "Christopher’s commitment to his father’s works have seen dozens of publications released, and his own work as an academic in Oxford demonstrates his ability and skill as a scholar. Millions of people around the world will be forever grateful to Christopher for bringing us 'The Silmarillion,' 'The Children of Húrin,' 'The History of Middle-earth' series and many others. We have lost a titan and he will be sorely missed."
Christopher Tolkien, the third and youngest son of J.R.R. Tolkien and Edith Mary Tolkien, was born in Leeds, England in 1924. He went to the Dragon School and later at The Oratory School, later entering the Royal Air Force in mid-1943. He completed flight training in South Africa and went into the Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve in 1945 and briefly served as an RAF pilot.
After the war, Christopher Tolkien studied English at Trinity College, Oxford, later receiving his BA and Bachelor of Letters a few years later. He had two children, Adam Reuel Tolkien and Rachel Clare Reuel Tolkien, with his second wife, Baillie Tolkien.
"Christopher Tolkien was amongst the very earliest audience for The Hobbit and his father's other 'Great Tales,' and he followed closely the evolution of 'The Lord of the Rings,' while training as an RAF pilot during the Second World War," states a Tolkien Society factsheet. "He was a Fellow and tutor of Old Norse literature, Anglo-Saxon and Middle-English at New College, Oxford. This profession, and his thesis, an annotated translation of 'The Saga of King Heidrek the Wise' (1960) paved the ground for his study of the unpublished writings of his father. He set himself entirely to this task from 1975 onwards, editing and preparing for publication his father's works."
According to Tolkien scholar Dimitra Fimi, Tolkien Studies would never be what it is today without Christopher Tolkien’s contribution.
"From editing 'The Silmarillion' to the mammoth task of giving us the 'History of Middle-earth' series, he revealed his father’s grand vision of a rich and complex mythology," Fimi said in a statement released today. "He gave us a window into Tolkien’s creative process, and he provided scholarly commentary that enriched our understanding of Middle-earth. He was Middle-earth’s cartographer and first scholar."
