The city of Kerrville is still tying up loose ends in last year’s budget, and that means moving some money around to account for unexpected expenditures.
Kerrville City Council, sans Mayor Bill Blackburn due to illness, approved amendments to the fiscal year 2019 budget during a meeting on Tuesday.
“We usually do this right after year-end,” said Chief Financial Officer Amy Dozier. “The finance department will bring forward a budget amendment to account for things that happen during the year that were not originally considered in the budget.”
One of the changes to the budget includes using $350,000 from the general fund to pay for street maintenance repairs. Right now, the city is working on making repairs to Hill Country Drive and just wrapped up some pavement repairs across town in the first week of October.
“Both of those were projects that we had anticipated finishing in the fiscal year 2019,” Dozier said. “But we had some contractor delays, so they pushed into October a little bit.”
This won’t change anything in the 2020 budget, she added.
The city is also taking $117,000 from the general fund to help pay for the construction of some T-hangars — garages for airplanes — at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport. The city agreed to pay $150,000 for the project, which the council also approved on Tuesday. The remaining $33,000 will come out of the 2020 budget.
Some other expenses required $93,000 out of the insurance reserve fund. That accounted for mold damage in the development services department, replacing nets at the golf course and some legal services regarding some washed out water reuse lines.
“That’s one (fund) that we never know how the expenditures are going to be, because we don’t know what kind of losses we’re going to incur during the year,” Dozier said.
The other extra expenses included $90,000 for replastering the Olympic Pool, $12,000 for closed captioning software for council meeting videos and $42,000 for inspecting the Kerrville Independent School District’s plans for building a new middle school.
The council also got an update on the budget for fiscal year 2019. The city is in the process of finalizing the budget, as the year ended on Sept. 30, so these numbers are only an estimate, Dozier said.
The general fund has about $218,000, or 0.8 percent more revenue than what was expected, and sales tax revenue has about $216,000, or 3.1 percent better than budget.
The water fund, on the other hand, is about $950,000 behind expected revenue.
“It was a very hard year operationally,” Dozier said, referring to an unexpected amount of rain that caused water sales to go down.
The golf course also lost an estimated $46,000 in 2019.
The council also approved refinancing $2.435 million in bonds, giving up the city’s rights to an alleyway near G Street and some appointments to the Senior Services Advisory Board.
