Members of a local civic organization recently served the Salvation Army in the Red Kettle fundraiser.
Volunteers with the Rotary Club of Kerrville — Morning Rotary — took turns ringing the bell for donations.
Contributions to Salvation Army red kettles, which can be seen at store entrances around the city, enable the nonprofit to continue its year-round efforts at helping the poor.
The Rotarian service project was organized by Morning Rotarian Frank Dunlap, retired financial professional and past executive director for the The Kerrville Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center.
“The Kerrville Morning Rotary Club is happy to support the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle program once again this year,” Dunlap said in a press release. “This program is a mainstay of financial support that stays right here in the Kerrville community and provides direct assistance of those persons in the most need. Kerrville, Texas, is one of the bright spots for the Salvation Army due to the caring and generous people who live here. Thank you, Kerrville, for helping Rotary help the Salvation Army!”
