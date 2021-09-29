Bruce Stracke was reappointed to the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board, which covers Kerr County, at the Tuesday city council meeting at the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts.
Several city committees had open positions due to resignations and expiring terms, but the city council reviewed applicants and approved replacements for all positions Tuesday evening. Each committee has requirements for serving, from being a resident of Kerrville or Kerr County, or a property owner in the county or downtown business district.
