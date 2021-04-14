A hedge by the generator near the county courthouse is dead, killed by Winter Storm Uri, and officials are considering what to replace it with.
“The freeze knocked it out; all that stuff is dead so we’re going to have to do some improving out there,” said Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris at Monday’s meeting of the Kerr County Commissioners Court.
