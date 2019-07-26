Some planning now could affect the next 100 years in Kerrville’s future. It comes down to the very nectar of life — water, essential to human survival.
“Water is the single most critical item that determines future growth,” said council member Gary Cochrane. “If we don’t have a long-range source of water, we can’t continue to grow the city.”
The city of Kerrville is working on developing a long-range, 100-year water plan that will determine the reliability of existing supplies, future water supply needs and feasible water supply strategies to ultimately create a course of action for ensuring water security in the town.
While funding for these projects is not yet decided, some of the potential projects include drilling more wells and evaluating surface water right amendments and acquisitions. The city also will continue to promote water conservation efforts.
“A multi-pronged long-range water supply strategy is critical for the Kerrville community, so no one water source is relied upon solely,” said City Manager Mark McDaniel.
Mayor Bill Blackburn said water conservation is important when it comes to the climate.
“We just cannot use water indiscriminately,” Blackburn said. “Part of what we’re doing with this plan is, if we had another drought like the seven-year drought (in the 1950s), what would we do? I think (the plan) lays out good options.”
Another reason that Kerrville may need more water in the future is competition and the fact that the population and business base is expected to grow, McDaniel added. By 2050, the population is expected to reach 40,000. Development of a new water source can sometimes take decades, so planning ahead is crucial.
Kerrville uses about 1.316 billion gallons of water per year. That number is expected to rise to 1.876 billion gallons per year by 2050 and 2.604 billion by 2120.
The current water sources Kerrville uses include the Guadalupe River, aquifer storage and recovery (ASR) wells, the Trinity Aquifer and the 95-million gallon reuse pond.
“We are in pretty good shape at this point,” Blackburn said. “I think (this plan) is thoughtful and realistic.”
Developing the plan was something included in the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan, a guide for development over the next 30 years. The long-term water plan is to be reviewed and updated every five to 10 years.
“There are a lot of decisions left to be made about what well would be drilled, if we do another ASR well or whatever,” Blackburn said.
