Hot and humid weather conditions continue across the Hill Country for the remainder of the week.
High pressure should keep a lid on our rain chances the next few days.
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast today. Daytime highs soar into the middle 90s. Southeast winds average 5 to 10 mph. Rain chances are not zero, but I’m not excited about a 3 percent chance of rain indicated by models.
This evening remains dry. Patchy low clouds develop towards daybreak. Low temperatures end up in the high 60s to low 70s.
Humidity levels should be a little higher Thursday. This leads to a few more cumulus clouds during the afternoon hours. Highs top out in the middle 90s.
Fair to partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday night. Low temperatures end up in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Middle to upper 60s are possible across low-lying areas.
Friday brings mostly sunny skies and hot daytime highs in the middle 90s.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
