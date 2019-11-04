Kerrville’s nearly 50-year-old Olympic Pool just got re-plastered.
The repair was completed last week after the Kerrville City Council approved the $90,000 it took for the project during a meeting on Oct. 22.
Hours for the 2020 summer season have not yet been announced, but updates are available at the city’s website, www.kerrvilletx.gov. The pool is located at 601 Olympic Drive.
