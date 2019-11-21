Plenty of pride was presented at the Kerrville Independent School District board of trustees meeting on Monday.
The room filled with smiles when KISD’s Chief Financial Officer Jarrett Jachade shared a solid Superior Rating of 96 out of 100 from the Texas Education Agency’s School FIRST financial accountability rating system that holds school districts accountable for the quality of their financial management practices.
“KISD has received the equivalent to a superior rating or better for the past five years,” said Jachade.
Student and program recognitions were the highlight of the agenda items. The Tivy High School Marching Band was recognized for its achievements this fall and reaching the state championships for the first time since 1981.
“We couldn’t be more proud of you,” KISD Superintendent Mark Foust said. “You put in an incredible amount of sweat equity. Thank you and your parents and an amazing come together of the community.”
Three of the senior band members in attendance told the board they planned to study music education when they attend college next year.
Hal Peterson Middle School’s seventh grade B football team sent their five team captains to represent the District Champions, recognized for their 9-0 undefeated season. The team held their opponents to an average of only 3 points per game while scoring an average of 31 points per game on offense.
“The last time we had an undefeated team was five years ago, they are all seniors now,” Coach Grant Palmer said. “This is the first of many successful seasons.”
Early Childhood Campus Director Susana Alejandro shared that the Head Start program has received a bonus sixth year of a five-year grant. Alejandro’s campus received $735,447 for the 2019-20 school year.
For 88 children currently enrolled, the federal funds will continue to provide services in the areas of education, health and family counseling for children from families with a household income at or below 100% of the federal poverty level, homeless, in foster care or children with special needs.
The KISD Safety Plan updated items were presented by Assistant Superintendent of Administration and Human Resources Wade Ivy.
Ivy outlined the diverse and flexible threat assessment teams of administrators, counselors, teachers and coaches that work with law enforcement to assess the seriousness of campus threats and concerning student behavior.
The infusion of funds to the KISD has provided secured vestibules at elementary campuses and B.T. Wilson Sith Grade School, and an increase in the number of video cameras at all campuses, interior locking door hardware at ECC, all elementary schools and B.T. Wilson.
Charitable grants from Walmart, the Cailloux Foundation and Kerr County Crime Stoppers provided the funds for KISD to purchase 27 two-way radios that will allow administrators to communicate with each other and law enforcement in the event of a citywide or campus emergency and cell service becomes limited.
