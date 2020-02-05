With freezing temperatures in the forecast, the city of Kerrville offers homeowners and area businesses some reminders about properly preparing for winter weather.
PIPES
When it comes to cold temperatures, one of the most common hazards in Kerrville is freezing run-off from irrigation systems. Water from spray irrigation systems flowing onto sidewalks and roadways can result in black ice and cause issues for drivers and pedestrians.
Residents may need to keep a close eye on plumbing. Although it rarely gets cold enough to cause harm to pipes in the Hill Country, investing a little time or money now could prevent costly plumbing repairs later.
Ice can form in plumbing that is exposed to cold air. This can cause a blockage and excess pressure, causing a pipe to burst.
In order to avoid bursting pipes, seal any openings where cold air can reach unprotected water pipes, such as outside faucets. Cold winds can also speed freezing, so the city recommends residents cover exposed pipes with foam or fiberglass insulation sleeve; the thicker, the better.
In cases when there’s no internal heat, or if there are extended freezing temperatures, leave cabinet doors open under the kitchen and bathroom sinks to allow warmer room air to circulate around pipes.
Letting faucets drip to keep water flowing through the pipes lets water escape, but ice might still form. The city recommends this only as a last option.
PLANTS
Bring potted plants inside or store them in a garage to provide protection and warmth. Cover outdoor plants with a frost cloth, sheet or other material that allows the plants to breathe.
Spreading 2-3 inches of mulch can help protect roots of plants and trees.
Be sure to water your plants as the water in the ground keeps the roots from getting frost damage, according to a press release from the city. Trim from trees any weak branches that could potentially break, causing damage to people, power lines, homes or vehicles.
PETS
The city recommends bringing pets indoors or to a warm enclosure out of the elements. For larger animals, provide proper shelter, blankets and extra straw to keep warm. Outdoor pets need to consume 25-50 % more calories than usual to keep their energy levels up, the release said.
HEATER SAFETY TIPS
Do not bring heating devices into the home that are intended for outdoor use, such as propane and charcoal barbecues; other cooking equipment, such as propane cookers; natural gas or wood burning outdoor fireplaces; or outdoor patio heaters. These items produce deadly carbon monoxide, according to the city.
City representatives suggest that individuals use electric space heaters with an automatic shut-off switch and a non-glowing heating element to stay warm.
Remember to keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from anything that could catch on fire, such as drapes, bedding and furniture. Never leave children or pets unattended near them.
Keep fire extinguishers on hand, and make sure everyone in the household knows how to use them. Ensure all smoke detectors have new batteries and are in working order.
