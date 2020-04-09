The Kerrville Police Department is pursuing leads in recent forced-entry burglaries of homes where apparently thousands of dollars in property has been reported missing.
In the most recent case, an investigation began Tuesday when an officer met with a complainant at a residence in the 500 block of Ross Street about 11:36 p.m. that night. The complainant reported they’d arrived home about 10 p.m. that night to find “the house was in disarray and assorted items and jewelry totaling almost $600 in value were missing,” said KPD spokesman Jonathan Lamb in an email. “The front door showed signs of forced entry.”
In a separate case 2.6 miles away, an officer met with a complainant about 11:44 a.m. March 14 in the 400 block of Beech Street. The complainant told the officer that tools, washer, dryer and two televisions were missing.
“It is believed the burglary occurred between March 7 and March 9,” Lamb said in an email. “The door to the house showed signs of being pried open. Investigators are following several leads at this time.”
