A new neighborhood for seniors is being planned about 3 miles northwest of Ingram on Texas 27.
The first phase of the Meadowbrook Retirement Community would include rented manufactured homes on 102 lots situated on 88.13 acres at Texas 27 and Hoot Owl Hollow. The property is on the north bank of Johnson Creek and is undeveloped pasture/rangeland with some scattered trees, brush and rock outcroppings. An existing road leads to a few existing homes.
Each lot would range in size from 0.2-0.34 acres and include a manufactured home of about 1,500 square feet and a driveway, according to the current plan. The neighborhood’s infrastructure would include five privately owned and maintained roads, four cul-de-sacs and four septic systems, as well as privately-owned and maintained ditches and culverts, and a community water system using a well and two storage tanks, according to documents filed with the commissioners court.
Plans for Phase 2 have not been released.
Kerr County commissioners approved the neighborhood’s first-phase development plan during a recent meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.