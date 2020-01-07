Bob Reeves recently filed paperwork to seek re-election to the post of Kerr County tax assessor-collector.
In a press release, Reeves said he’s “pleased to announce his 2020 candidacy to continue his years of service to the citizens of Kerr County.”
A lifelong resident of Kerr County, Reeves previously served as Precinct 4 Kerr County commissioner.
“(Reeves) brings more than 35 years of experience in real estate appraising and property tax consulting,” states the release. “He is uniquely and thoroughly qualified to serve.”
Beyond his experience in the field of property valuation and elected government service, Reeves has built and maintained positive working relationships with other elected officials and administrative organizations, states the release.
“While a Kerr County Commissioner, Mr. Reeves helped form and manage a budget of more than $32 million, while helping guide both the revitalization of the Hill Country Youth Exhibition Center and the Kerr County Jail expansion project,” states the release.
Reeves has served the Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show for more than 40 years in roles including executive director, president, and secretary/treasurer. He is a former board member of the Harper ISD and Kerr County ESD No. 2.
Primary election day is March 3, 2020, and the 2020 General Election is Nov. 3, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.