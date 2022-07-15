A new bank, The Bank & Trust, SSB, of Del Rio, is at 520 Thompson Drive, where a branch of the Kerr County Federal Credit Union was located. The grand opening is tentatively slated for Sept. 1, according to branch President Brian Bowers.
The Bank & Trust, SSB, of Del Rio, plans to open a branch in Kerrville. It is currently awaiting final approval from the Federal Reserve Board and from the Department of Savings and Mortgage Lending, State of Texas.
There is a period of public comment, which ends July 29.
