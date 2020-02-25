It’s a time to celebrate women and the female body at the 10th annual Remarkable Women event tonight at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
“It’s become a wonderful time for women to network and to see each other and be together and learn about some really important topics,” said PRMC Director of Marketing and Community Relations Lisa Winters.
The event will feature three presenters: Ileana Arellano, a new cardiologist at PRMC, speaking on congestive heart failure and women’s heart health; Kelli Griffin, one of the lead pharmacists at PRMC, speaking on medication side effects; and Elizabeth Wilfong of Peterson Women’s Associates speaking on the importance of genetic testing.
Winters said that every year, the event has a presentation on heart health because it is National Heart Month. Other topics vary from year to year.
“We research the latest and most important topics or the most popular topics,” Winters said. “Throughout the year, as we do presentations, we ask women, ‘What concerns do you have?’ or ‘What kind of presentations would you like as a part of the Remarkable Women event?’”
Winters said she is especially excited for Wilfong’s presentation, as she is bringing a representative from a genetic testing company who will tell her personal story.
“I haven’t heard the story, but apparently this particular rep has a story that will reduce folks to tears talking about what she learned and what she did about the results of genetic testing,” Winters said.
It’s a popular event, with people venturing from as far as Corpus Christi, Winters added. She knows of one person who is bringing 22 friends.
“We’ve got lots and lots of ladies that come every single year and have helped this grow and I can’t wait to see them and thank them,” Winters said.
The event required RSVP, but as of yesterday, it was full. Call 830-258-6263 for more information.
The dinner is 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the PRMC Bistro and presentations begin at 5:30 in Classroom A on the second floor of 551 Hill Country Drive.
