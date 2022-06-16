A 33-home neighborhood is planned on 205.69 acres off 1462 Upper Turtle Creek Road.
The smallest lot size at Tortuga Arroyo Estates would be 5.01 acres, and there would be four publicly owned and maintained roads totaling 8,200 feet, according to a Kerr County Engineering report submitted to the commissioners court. Each lot would be served by a private well and septic system. The property has not yet been platted, and current county rules allow for as many as 41 lots on the land.
