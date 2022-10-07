The midterm election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and those who plan to vote in that election must be registered no later than the end of the business day on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
To register to vote one must be a citizen of the United States, reside in the county in which one will vote, be at least 17 years and 10 months of age at the time of registration (must be 18 to actually vote), not be finally convicted of a felony, or if convicted, must have fully discharged the punishment, including any incarceration, parole, supervision, period of probation or be pardoned and not been declared mentally incompetent by final judgement in a court of law.
