Peterson Health, the city of Kerrville and the Cailloux Foundation presented a combined $30,000 to area nonprofit Kerr Konnect on Thursday morning.
Kerr Konnect provides transportation for community members, especially those 55 and older, who don’t have the ability to get around otherwise.
"It's amazing what our volunteers are doing in Kerr Konnect for our community," said Peterson's chief executive officer Cory Edmondson. "I'm glad you do what you do, because (for) our patients, especially those who are vulnerable and can't get to health care, their doctor, pharmacy or simply getting to the grocery store to maintain their health, you do that for them."
The money — $10,000 from Peterson, $10,000 from the city and $10,000 from he Cailloux Foundation — will be used to help fund a new volunteer coordinator position as well as general needs.
The volunteer coordinator, under the direction of the executive director, will manage Kerr Konnect drivers and potentially help with recruiting more volunteers, said Whit Matteson, program director.
Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel said the idea to give support to Kerr Konnect was spurred on because of the organization's rapid growth and service to the community.
Kerr Konnect has close to 125 riders, almost 50 drivers and about 15 office workers, Matteson said. When the organization began operation in October 2018, organizers expected to have 60 to 75 regular riders by the first year. After three months, Kerr Konnect had 100 riders.
There currently are about 100 people on the waitlist, Matteson said.
"I stand and shake my head because it has just been one wonderful surprise after another for me to watch this come about and to see us where we are today," said Karen Burkett, one of Kerr Konnect's founders and board members.
Members of the Kerrville City Council said they wanted to support the nonprofit with money from the general fund set aside for community support. The city then combined efforts with Peterson Health and the Cailloux Foundation to match the funds.
"We are so excited to support this initiative," said Stacy Page, director of public relations for the Cailloux Foundation. "We love it when folks collaborate on innovative thoughts such as this. Obviously it's meeting an urgent community need."
Kerr Konnect operates in a 10-mile radius of the Kerr County Courthouse, which encompasses Ingram, Center Point, a portion of Tierra Linda and the southern portion of Gillespie County, and south near Quiet Valley Ranch.
To learn more about Kerr Connect, call 830-315-5377, or email at KerrKonnect@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.