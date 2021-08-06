 

Aiming to start their year off the right way, the Kerrville Kiwanis Club hosted more than 180 teachers, principals and administrators to lunch at the Kroc Center on Thursday. Each teacher was greeted as they entered the door with two bags of goodies, one from the Kiwanis Club and another provided by the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce.

