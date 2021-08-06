Derek Brown, left, new teacher at Ingram Independent School District, receives two gift bags from Kiwanis Club member Jodie Tilmon, secretary for the club, at the Kerrville Kiwanis Club’s annual new teachers luncheon on Thursday.
Mark Foust, left, Kerrville Independent School District superintendent, chats with Lucy Harum, superintendent for the Hunt ISD before a luncheon for new teachers, hosted by the Kiwanis Club and sponsored by KPUB and Schreiner University on Thursday at the Kroc Center.
Every school district in the area was represented at the Kerrville Kiwanis Club’s annual new teachers luncheon on Thursday, including four teachers from Notre Dame High School. From left are Ellen Kenelty, Ashley Wahrmund, Julie Boles and Cecilia Stone.
Heading up the line for the delicious food at the Kerrville Kiwanis Club’s annual new teachers luncheon on Thursday is Marissa Varin, left front, and Michelle Smeter, right front, from Center Point Independent School District. More than 180 meals were served to teachers, principals, coaches and administrators.
Nearly 200 hundred teachers, principals, coaches and administrators were on hand at the Thursday, August 5 luncheon for new teachers, hosted by the Kiwanis Club at the Croc Center. The event was sponsored by the KPUB and Schreiner University.
Derek Brown, left, new teacher at Ingram Independent School District, receives two gift bags from Kiwanis Club member Jodie Tilmon, secretary for the club, at the Kerrville Kiwanis Club’s annual new teachers luncheon on Thursday.
Roger Mathews
Mark Foust, left, Kerrville Independent School District superintendent, chats with Lucy Harum, superintendent for the Hunt ISD before a luncheon for new teachers, hosted by the Kiwanis Club and sponsored by KPUB and Schreiner University on Thursday at the Kroc Center.
Roger Mathews
Every school district in the area was represented at the Kerrville Kiwanis Club’s annual new teachers luncheon on Thursday, including four teachers from Notre Dame High School. From left are Ellen Kenelty, Ashley Wahrmund, Julie Boles and Cecilia Stone.
Roger Mathews
Heading up the line for the delicious food at the Kerrville Kiwanis Club’s annual new teachers luncheon on Thursday is Marissa Varin, left front, and Michelle Smeter, right front, from Center Point Independent School District. More than 180 meals were served to teachers, principals, coaches and administrators.
Roger Mathews
Nearly 200 hundred teachers, principals, coaches and administrators were on hand at the Thursday, August 5 luncheon for new teachers, hosted by the Kiwanis Club at the Croc Center. The event was sponsored by the KPUB and Schreiner University.
Aiming to start their year off the right way, the Kerrville Kiwanis Club hosted more than 180 teachers, principals and administrators to lunch at the Kroc Center on Thursday. Each teacher was greeted as they entered the door with two bags of goodies, one from the Kiwanis Club and another provided by the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.