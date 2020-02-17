A woman recently out of state jail for possessing methamphetamine was jailed on a similar drug possession charge.
Elizabeth Ann Gilder, of Mountain Home, was arrested Friday by a sheriff’s deputy on suspicion of dealing less than 1 gram of a penalty 1 group substance.
Gilder has been arrested six times in Kerr County since 1987. Her previous charges include theft, marijuana possession, violating probation, possessing or delivering drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.
Gilder was arrested in May on suspicion of possessing a drug in penalty 1 group — in that case, meth. She was convicted of this felony charge in August and sentenced to six months in state jail.
Gilder was released Friday on a personal recognizance bond.
