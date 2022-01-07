The mother of a girl who died from injuries sustained when a truck burst through the wall of a local home says the man accused of driving drunk and causing the crash did not pay her money.
According to an Aug. 24, 2020, article from KESN5 athttps://bit.ly/3HyZty4, the accused man, Isaac Barboza, told the news outlet that he and his family raised more than $7,000 for the girl’s family through a Benefit Chicken Plate Sale in Uvalde on Aug. 22, 2020. But the Facebook account of the girl’s mother, Raven Lopez, posted a message Tuesday claiming her family has accepted nothing from Barboza’s family.
