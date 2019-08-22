We asked the question, and the response was definitive. Kerrville is flooded with fried chicken.
Normally, there wouldn’t be anything wrong with fried chicken, but the arrival of another chicken place seems to be getting old for a lot of Kerrville residents.
When we put the question about whether Kerrville had to many chicken joints on a Facebook poll, we got a lot of respondents.
In fact, 85% of those who took the poll said we had too many fried chicken restaurants. All told, 474 people responded to the question about fried chicken.
In the coming weeks, Raising Cane’s will open its new store on Junction Highway. The popular chain is all over Texas and has become a national player in recent years.
Here in Kerrville, however, the market for fried chicken is a crowded one, with Church’s Chicken, Chick-Fil-A, Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, Chicken Express and Golden Chick. A number of other restaurants also offer fried chicken, including Billy Gene’s and Cracker Barrel.
There’s all of this, but no Kentucky Fried Chicken, which was noticed by some of The Kerrville Daily Times commenters.
“Would love to have a KFC, but we do have a lot of chicken,” Melinda Frazier wrote. “KFC is one of my favorite chicken places wish for them to come back.”
Others thought we should focus on the economic development that the chicken restaurants bring to the community.
“I agree we have a lot of chicken places but instead of making an issue of it, how about being thankful we have another potential employer in town?” wrote Jodie Tilmon. “I know no one is going to get rich working there but for people that need a job, it is probably a welcome sight.”
At least one commenter pointed out there’s a reason for all of the chicken in Kerrville: market demand.
Others took the opportunity to list other restaurants they think would be a good fit.
“We need variety,” wrote Linda Ward. “Would love a Panera, Hungry Howie’s, Einstein Bagels, Jason’s Deli, Pei Wei ... anything but more chicken.”
