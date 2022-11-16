B.K. Gamble addresses a crowd at a recent event at the Doyle Community Center. The Center will host a Western Day from 2-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the Pavilion. The Doyle Community Center is located at 110 W. Barnett St.
The Doyle Community Center will host a Western Day to celebrate the heritage of the Old West from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Pavilion, 110 W. Barnett St.
“It is an effort to bring more students to the center,” said Clifton Fifer Jr., community outreach coordinator for the Doyle Center. “A lot of the recent activities were not designed to attract students, so we felt that a Western history-themed event would do the trick.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.