A teen charged with murder in the hot car deaths of two toddlers when he was 16 years old is on probation after pleading guilty to stealing firearms in Bandera when he was 17.
Kevin Franke, whose murder case is languishing as officials await a high-court decision on a more precise definition of murder, pleaded guilty in July to two felony theft charges each carrying a maximum penalty of two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine.
Earlier this month, 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson sentenced Franke to three years deferred adjudication probation on the theft charges. This means that if Franke completes probation, he will not have felony convictions on his record. Emerson ordered Franke to complete 200 hours of community service and pay a $1,500 fine and $423 in court costs, according to county records.
The two theft charges stem from an investigation by the Bandera City Marshal’s office, which arrested Franke in September 2017 on suspicion of stealing firearms. Details of that investigation were not immediately available. Franke was indicted on the charges in October 2018 and filed an affidavit of indigency the following month to obtain a court-appointed attorney. He was denied the attorney due to income level, but retained local attorney Richard Ellison, who also represents Franke in the murder case.
Franke was indicted on the murder charges in July 2018, having been accused of letting two toddlers die in a car he’d been sleeping in at a party in June 2017.
It is time to drop the murder charges on this kid. The mother should be the sole person held responsible for their deaths.
