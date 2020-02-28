A jury trial has been scheduled to delve into the question of whether a man who claimed to have been possessed or influenced by an evil, supernatural presence is competent to stand trial on a capital murder charge.
Vincent Seard, 56, appeared at the Kerr County courthouse on Thursday after sheriff’s deputies brought him from a state hospital in Rusk. The man, accused of a 2003 double murder near Comfort, has been incarcerated in various state hospitals for years since being found incompetent to stand trial in 2004.
Officials at Rusk State Hospital determined Seared to be competent to stand trial, with a condition.
“Current medications are necessary to maintain the defendant’s competence,” states a Feb. 11 letter from the hospital to 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams.
Seard’s court-appointed attorney, Kurtis S. Rudkin, told the court on Thursday that he has “serious concerns” about the state hospital’s determination that his client has attained competency to stand trial. Rudkin asked for a jury trial, which has been set for May 26.
This hasn’t been the first time a state hospital has declared Seard sound enough, mentally, to stand trial. Seard was declared competent three times previously, and in each instance, the local court ruled him to be incompetent, and he was sent back for treatment of mental illness.
Seard is accused in the 2003 killings of Patricia Kutzer, 59, and Terry Ingram, 52. He also has two pending felony assault charges, stemming from accusations he attacked two public servants in July 2003, on two separate occasions, while awaiting trial in the county jail. Seard is accused of grabbing a nurse and slamming Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer’s hand in a door, according to indictments.
During Thursday’s brief hearing, Seard made no comment as he stood, handcuffed, before the bench dressed in a striped inmate jumpsuit. He was guarded by four uniformed officers of mostly towering proportions -- twice the number of guards usually assigned to defendants in court. Hierholzer told county commissioners this month that Seard is the most dangerous patient who’s ever been at the state hospital in Rusk.
The bodies of Kutzer and Ingram were found in the driveway of Kutzer’s home near Comfort on March 10, 2003. Kutzer lived at the residence with her husband, while Ingram, the owner of a Comfort body shop, rented a building on the property where he kept hogs. Their causes of death were ruled to be blunt force trauma, and the bodies showed signs of having been run over. Seard, who was later arrested in California, reportedly left personal items at Kutzer’s home tying him to the scene.
An indictment accuses Seard of causing the deaths by striking Kutzer on the head with a frying pan and hitting Ingram on the head with a rock and brick, on or about March 10, 2003.
In 2006, Austin psychiatrist Dr. Richard Coons testified that Seard believed he had a presence in his life that made him the “evilest in existence” and was not competent to stand trial for the murders.
