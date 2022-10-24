Volunteers from Habitat for Humanity Homeowners monitored several holes in the tournament that had additional prizes, and posed for a group shot with Robert Earl Keen, left. Others in the group of volunteers include Jordan Grba, Benjamin Alonzo, Ernest Bazan, Kashma Joseph, Eva Bazan, Tomeka White and Caroline Sierra.
Robert Earl Keen donated a custom autographed guitar to the 15th Annual Habitat for Humanity Golf tournament. After the tournament concluded, a lift truck, provided by sponsor Kerrville Public Utility Board, dropped nearly 200 golf balls that were purchased by the public, with the ball coming closest to the pin winning the guitar.
Two-man teams wait patiently for the go signal from Robert Earl Keen in a shotgun start to the Habitat for Humanity Golf Tournament, Monday at Riverhill Country Club golf course. The tournament was sold out and 30 two-man teams competed.
Robert Earl Keen, left, is one of the sponsors of the Habitat for Humanity Golf Tournament, along with George Eychner. There were 30 teams participating in the tournament.
Roger Mathews
Roger Mathews
Roger Mathews
Robert Earl Keen was the guest of honor at the 15th Annual Habitat for Humanity Golf Tournament at Riverhill Country Club on Monday. He officially gave the shotgun-style start the go signal.
A custom guitar autographed by Keen was up for grabs in a ball drop later in the day, with nearly 200 numbered golf balls sold for $10 each to earn a chance to win. The balls were dropped onto a green, with the ball landing closest to the pin named the winner.
