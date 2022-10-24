 Robert Earl Keen was the guest of honor at the 15th Annual Habitat for Humanity Golf Tournament at Riverhill Country Club on Monday. He officially gave the shotgun-style start the go signal.

A custom guitar autographed by Keen was up for grabs in a ball drop later in the day, with  nearly 200 numbered golf balls sold for $10 each to earn a chance to win. The balls were dropped onto a green, with the ball landing closest to the pin named the winner.

