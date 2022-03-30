The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce will host a City Council candidate forum at Schreiner University’s Ballroom, 2100 Memorial Blvd., 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, April 5.
The public is invited to attend and will be able to present questions for the candidates to answer, or questions may be submitted to chamber President Brad Barnett atbrad@kerrvillechamber.biz. The governmental affairs committee will compile the questions for the moderator.During elections, the committee hosts forums, giving members and the general public an opportunity to receive information about local candidates seeking office.
