The Ingram Tom Moore High School drama team competed at the UIL bi-district one-act play competition Saturday, March 5, and garnered seven acting awards for their efforts. The cast of “The Storm in the Barn” are, from left in the front row, Paige Cannon, Jecelyn Cruces and Maive Eddy. In the back row, from left, are Jaden Rief, Koda Collum, Evan Samford, Aidan Kelley, Jagger Martin, Noah Huber, Andy Limon, Divinia Poulliot and Rylie Williams. (Courtesy photo)
Ingram Independent School District’s Ingram Tom Moore High School’s theater department won multiple awards at the United Interscholastic League’s bi-district one-act play competition on Saturday, March 5, at the Lago Vista High School in Lago Vista.
The drama students performed “The Storm in the Barn,” adapted by Eric Coble from the graphic novel by Matt Phelan.
